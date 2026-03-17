OpenAI to cut back on side projects to focus on core business

Summary OpenAI plans a major strategy shift toward coding and business users, with CEO Sam Altman and Mark Chen reviewing priorities; staff updates expected in coming weeks.

(Reuters) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's ​top executives are finalizing ‌plans for a major strategy shift to refocus ​the company around ​coding and business users, the ⁠Wall Street Journal ​reported on Monday.

Fidji Simo, chief ​of applications at OpenAI, previewed the changes to employees ​in an all-hands meeting, ​telling them that leaders including ‌CEO ⁠Sam Altman and chief research officer Mark Chen were actively looking at ​which ​areas ⁠to deprioritize, the Journal said, adding ​that they expect to ​notify ⁠staff about the changes in the coming ⁠weeks.

OpenAI ​declined to comment.