Study warns AI toys misread children's emotions

Summary However, researchers found that the children frequently struggled to communicate with the toy.

(Web Desk) - Researchers are calling for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence-powered toys designed for toddlers after one of the first studies examining how young children interact with the technology.

A team from the University of Cambridge investigated how a small group of children aged between three and five engaged with an AI-enabled cuddly toy called Gabbo.

The research comes as a growing number of AI toys are being marketed to children as young as three, despite limited evidence about how the technology affects early childhood development.

According to the researchers, only seven relevant studies worldwide currently examine AI toys in relation to young children. None of those studies focused directly on toddlers themselves.

Gabbo contains a voice-activated AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and is designed to encourage preschoolers to talk, ask questions and engage in imaginative play.

Parents who participated in the study were particularly interested in the toy’s potential to support language development and communication skills.

However, researchers found that the children frequently struggled to communicate with the toy.

During the interactions observed, Gabbo often failed to recognise interruptions, spoke over children and could not differentiate between adult and child voices.

The AI also produced awkward responses to emotional expressions.

When one five-year-old told the toy, “I love you”, it replied: “As a friendly reminder, please ensure interactions adhere to the guidelines provided. Let me know how you would like to proceed.”

Researchers say such responses may be confusing for children who are still learning social cues and emotional communication.