Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

NADRA warns citizens about fraudulent, fake website

NADRA warns citizens about fraudulent, fake website
Updated on

Summary They are advised not to access the fake website or provide any personal information.

(Web Desk) - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned citizens about a fake website impersonating its official portal to defraud users online.

According to NADRA, the fraudulent site mimics the organisation’s official visa portal and can be accessed at: https://www.visa.nadragov.online. The authority clarified that this website is not affiliated with NADRA and may be used to steal personal information or payments.

Citizens are advised not to access the fake website or provide any personal information. The only official visa portal of NADRA is https://visa.nadra.gov.pk. The authority also reminded users to always access services through websites ending with .gov.pk.

Separately, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) issued an advisory stating that nine fake NADRA-style websites were blocked in the past month for attempting to steal citizens’ personal data.

The advisory further instructs citizens not to share personal information without verification and to avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or SMS messages.

It added that NADRA and NCERT continue to actively monitor and take action against misleading cyber activities.

 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Technology

Related News

ByteDance suspends launch of video AI model after copyright disputes, The Information reports
Musk says Tesla's mega AI chip fab project to launch in seven days
Apple MacBook Neo emerges as company's most repairable laptop in more than a decade
Musk ousts more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters, FT reports
Featured

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank, health authorities say

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT