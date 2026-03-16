NADRA warns citizens about fraudulent, fake website

Summary They are advised not to access the fake website or provide any personal information.

(Web Desk) - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned citizens about a fake website impersonating its official portal to defraud users online.

According to NADRA, the fraudulent site mimics the organisation’s official visa portal and can be accessed at: https://www.visa.nadragov.online. The authority clarified that this website is not affiliated with NADRA and may be used to steal personal information or payments.

Citizens are advised not to access the fake website or provide any personal information. The only official visa portal of NADRA is https://visa.nadra.gov.pk. The authority also reminded users to always access services through websites ending with .gov.pk.

Separately, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) issued an advisory stating that nine fake NADRA-style websites were blocked in the past month for attempting to steal citizens’ personal data.

The advisory further instructs citizens not to share personal information without verification and to avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or SMS messages.

It added that NADRA and NCERT continue to actively monitor and take action against misleading cyber activities.