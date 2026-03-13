Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine

Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
Updated on

Summary Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Amazon on Friday won its appeal against a record 746-million-euro ($854.4 million) fine imposed by Luxembourg’s privacy regulator, after a court found the watchdog had not properly carried out its analysis and must reassess the case.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) penalised Amazon in 2021 over its online behavioural advertising practices, saying its processing of users' personal data breached EU privacy ⁠rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The same court had last year sided with the privacy watchdog by upholding the fine, prompting Amazon to appeal its ruling.

Judges said they accepted the U.S. tech giant's argument that the watchdog had failed to analyse whether the company had intentionally violated the GDPR or was merely negligent.

They said CNPD also did not examine other sanction options and had almost automatically handed out the fine.

"The relevant analysis by the supervisory authority will have to be carried out for the first time upon referral," the court said, annulling the regulator's 2021 decision.

"We strongly disagreed with the initial ruling and disproportionate fine that had originally been issued in this case, which is why we appealed," a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

The CNPD said it took note of the ruling.

It said its action "has led to Amazon's practices being brought into full compliance with the relevant provisions of the case regarding online behavioural advertising".


 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

PTA bans monthly mobile package price hikes
Can sound also serve as a way to reach a target?
Apple cuts China App Store commission fees after government pressure
Google Maps gets smarter with Gemini AI for answering real-world questions
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall