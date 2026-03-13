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PTA bans monthly mobile package price hikes

PTA bans monthly mobile package price hikes
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Summary Companies can only increase package prices by 10% to 20% compared to their rates from the previous year.

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially barred telecom companies from increasing mobile package prices every month.

The PTA has issued a formal letter to telecom companies to strictly enforce this restriction and raise prices of mobile packages on a quarterly schedule.

Furthermore, the PTA has capped all allowed price hikes. Moving forward, companies can only increase package prices by 10% to 20% compared to their rates from the previous year.

The PTA initiated this crackdown directly in response to widespread consumer complaints regarding frequent price surges. To permanently counter this issue, the regulator has fully enforced the Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025.

Under these new regulations, telecom companies face strict compliance measures. They must secure prior approval from the PTA before launching any new mobile packages. Additionally, operators require mandatory approval before applying any rate increases to existing plans.

Ultimately, the PTA wants to establish an organized and balanced tariff system. This decisive action protects consumers while simultaneously maintaining stability across the entire telecom market.

Currently, Pakistan records the lowest Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the region. However, PTA officials note that the ARPU has steadily increased over the past few years.

Looking ahead, authorities expect the ARPU to improve significantly following the commercial launch of 5G. Moreover, the 5G spectrum auction will drive substantial industry upgrades. Users can anticipate much better nationwide coverage, enhanced network performance, and drastically faster data speeds.
 

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