Google Maps gets smarter with Gemini AI for answering real-world questions

Summary Google Maps rolls out its biggest update in a decade with Gemini AI, introducing Ask Maps for real-world questions and Immersive Navigation with 3D routes and real-time guidance.

(Web Desk) – Google Maps has unveiled most significant update in over a decade, combining real-time map data with the company’s advanced Gemini AI models to transform both exploration and navigation.

The update introduces two major features: “Ask Maps”, a conversational map experience, and “Immersive Navigation”, a redesigned driving interface.

Ask Maps allows users to ask complex, real-world questions and receive personalized, actionable recommendations.

For example, users can query, “Where can I charge my phone without waiting in line for coffee?” or “Are there public tennis courts with lights open tonight?” Ask Maps draws on fresh data from over 300 million locations and insights from more than 500 million contributors. Responses are personalized based on search history and saved places, helping users find ideal meeting spots, hidden trails, or even free tickets.

The feature also enables direct actions such as booking reservations, saving locations, sharing with friends, or navigating to a chosen destination. Ask Maps is rolling out in the U.S. and India on Android and iOS, with desktop availability coming soon.

Immersive Navigation provides a vivid 3D view of the route, including buildings, overpasses, and terrain, along with lane guidance, traffic signals, and stop signs.

Powered by Gemini models analyzing Street View and aerial imagery, it helps drivers anticipate tricky turns and lane changes. The updated navigation includes smart zooms, transparent building overlays, more natural voice directions, and real-time traffic updates from over five million global updates per second. Alternate routes and tradeoffs are highlighted, and approaching destinations show parking, building entrances, and street positioning.

Immersive Navigation will be available on iOS and Android, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in.

