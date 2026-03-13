Minister says govt prioritising expansion of fibre infrastructure

Summary Shaza Fatima said effective execution of these policies would significantly expand internet access and enhance service quality across the country.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday said the government was prioritising the expansion of fibre infrastructure to improve the reliability and quality of internet services across Pakistan.

Speaking at the second round of the spectrum auction, she said a major challenge facing the country’s digital connectivity was the lack of fibreisation, noting that most people currently rely on wireless broadband and mobile networks for internet access.

“Our second big plan is fibreisation,” the minister said, adding that the government was working to implement policies aimed at strengthening the national fibre backbone.

She said the plan also focuses on improving last-mile connectivity through fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) so that households can directly benefit from high-speed and reliable internet services.

Shaza Fatima said effective execution of these policies would significantly expand internet access and enhance service quality across the country.

She said Pakistan has taken a major step toward digital transformation after completing the first round of the latest spectrum auction, which generated $507 million for the government.

