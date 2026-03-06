Google rolls out new AI-inspired icon for Maps

Google quietly introduces a new gradient icon for Google Maps inspired by Gemini AI, rolling it out gradually for Android users while iOS devices are expected to receive the update soon

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Google has quietly introduced a subtle yet notable change to its popular navigation service Google Maps, a move that many users have not yet noticed.

Rport stated that 9to5Google, a new gradient-style icon has been launched for the app on Android and is expected to appear soon on iOS devices.

The updated icon retains the familiar pin shape used in the previous design, but several visual refinements have been made.

The upper color section has been made slightly thinner, while the white circle inside the pin has been enlarged compared to the earlier version.

The report added that Google has also refreshed the color scheme, designing the icon with gradient tones inspired by Gemini and broader artificial intelligence themes.

Technology experts say users will still easily recognize the icon, although its updated appearance looks noticeably different from the older version.

The new icon is currently being rolled out gradually for Android users, while its release for iOS devices is expected soon.

It is worth noting that in recent months Google has added several AI-powered features to Google Maps, including the ability to use navigation services while directly interacting with Gemini.

The company is also working on deeper integration of Gemini within the Maps platform.