Gmail now uses AI to help you write messages, keep track of your inbox

Both features will be available on the Web and mobile versions of Gmail.

(Web Desk) - Google on Thursday unveiled new artificial intelligence features in Gmail, an effort by the technology giant to refresh its 22-year-old messaging app amid growing use of AI.

The advancements include helping users write messages, finding information buried in email inboxes and delivering daily to-do lists. Gmail's new AI features initially will only be available in English within the U.S. Some features will be accessible to all users free of charge, while others require G1 Ultra and Pro subscriptions.

Alphabet-owned Google is rolling out the new email tools as the company weaves functionality from its latest large language model, Gemini 3, into its online search and other applications. Yet the push comes amid mounting privacy concerns around the use of generative AI, including its potential access to personal information.

With the new features, all Gmail users will have access to what Google calls a 'Help Me Write' tool, which assists users with their grammar and phrasing. The tech analyzes users' previous emails to better understand their writing style so it can personalize emails and make real-time suggestions on how to respond to a message.

Gmail will also offer an AI Overview feature, which summarizes email exchanges and highlights key takeaways from longer threads.

