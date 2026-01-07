795 graduates awarded paid internships under CM IT Programme

2,000 IT graduates from across Punjab will be placed in leading IT companies for a five-month paid internship

LAHORE (APP) - Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has successfully provided paid IT internships to 795 graduates out of 12,846 registered candidates under the Chief Minister IT Internship Programme.

This was shared during a review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmad Islam, along with other senior officials.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the Chief Minister IT Internship Program aims to equip young IT graduates with industry-aligned, hands-on experience while creating sustainable employment opportunities. Under the programme, 2,000 IT graduates from across Punjab will be placed in leading IT companies for a five-month paid internship.

The internship program will be completed in four phases, with each intern receiving a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000. In addition, partner IT companies will be provided a grant of PKR 12,500 per intern to cover administrative costs related to training and supervision.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the program serves as a golden opportunity for youth to enter the digital economy. He emphasized that PITB is committed to ensuring that young graduates are not only degree holders but are also equipped with modern skills, practical experience, and the confidence required to compete successfully at the global level.

Under the program, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)-registered IT companies with active offices in Punjab can register to host interns through PITB’s dedicated online portal.