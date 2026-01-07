5G rollout delayed again as cabinet-approved summary yet to reach PTA

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – The process of launching modern 5G services in Pakistan has once again been delayed. Despite approval of the 5G-related summary by the federal cabinet, it has not yet been received by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), preventing progress on the 5G auction and launch.

According to PTA sources, the federal cabinet approved the 5G summary on December 25, 2025, but it has not been formally sent to the PTA in the form of a policy directive. After approval, summaries can still be amended, therefore the PTA cannot begin final action until the approved document is received in writing.

PTA is currently unaware of the clauses included in the cabinet-approved summary. Once it is received, the authority will issue an Information Memorandum outlining the rules and regulations, auction terms, and other technical details related to the 5G spectrum auction. Only after the issuance of this memorandum can the spectrum auction process begin.

PTA sources said that around 274 megahertz of spectrum is currently available in the country for mobile services. Efforts are underway to make a total of 600 megahertz of spectrum available for 5G. There is a possibility of adding another 300 megahertz to the existing spectrum, which could significantly improve the quality and speed of 5G services.

According to authority sources, after the spectrum auction, mobile operators will activate new 5G bands on their BTS towers across the country. Smartphone manufacturers will also introduce new mobile phones and upgrade existing devices in line with the available spectrum in Pakistan so that users can fully benefit from 5G services.

Experts say that delays in 5G deployment are affecting the digital economy, the IT sector, and investment opportunities. Business circles and technology experts have urged the government to ensure the immediate transmission of the 5G summary so that Pakistan does not fall behind other countries in the region in the digital race.