Morgan Stanley files for bitcoin, solana ETFs in digital assets push

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is seeking regulatory approval to launch exchange-traded funds tied to the price of cryptocurrency tokens, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the first such move by a big US bank.

The bank is looking to launch ETFs tied to the price of cryptocurrencies bitcoin and solana, according to the filings, aiming to deepen its presence in the cryptocurrency space.

Regulatory clarity under US President Donald Trump has encouraged mainstream finance companies to embrace digital assets, which were once considered merely speculative instruments.

In December, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also allowed banks to act as intermediaries on crypto transactions, narrowing the gap between the traditional sector and digital assets.

Several investors prefer holding crypto via ETFs, which provide greater liquidity and security, and simplified regulatory compliance compared to managing the underlying asset directly.

In the two years since the SEC approved the first US-listed spot bitcoin ETF, a wide array of financial institutions - mostly asset managers - have stepped up to issue such funds.

U.S. banks, which have mostly only acted as custodians of client investments, are looking to evolve from cautious facilitators to active advisers.

In October, Morgan Stanley expanded access to crypto investments to include all clients and types of accounts, according to media reports.

Bank of America followed suit, allowing its wealth advisers to recommend allocations to crypto in client portfolios from January, without any asset threshold.

The SEC also revamped the listing rules for new spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies last year, clearing the way for a host of new products.