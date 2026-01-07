PTA unveils new MVNO policy framework in Pakistan

Under the new framework, MVNOs can provide mobile services by utilizing the infrastructure of existing licensed mobile network operators.

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a new policy framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, following approval from the federal cabinet.

Under the new framework, MVNOs can provide mobile services by utilizing the infrastructure of existing licensed mobile network operators. However, they must first enter into interconnect agreements with these operators, which will remain subject to PTA approval.

The policy mandates that MVNOs obtain a formal certificate from the PTA before launching any commercial operations. Licenses will be valid for 15 years, but any license holder failing to commence operations within one year will face automatic cancellation.

To qualify for an MVNO license, companies must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The initial license fee has been set at $140,000. Unlike traditional operators, MVNOs will not receive spectrum allocation nor be permitted to install their own radio access or core network infrastructure.

While operating on shared networks, MVNOs will remain fully responsible for maintaining service quality and complying with national security regulations, according to the framework.

