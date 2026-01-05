Reddit overtakes TikTok as UK's fourth biggest social platform

The UK is now one of Reddit’s strongest markets, with the second-largest user base globally after the United States, according to company data.

(Web Desk) - Reddit has overtaken TikTok to become the UK’s fourth most visited social media platform, driven by changing search behaviour and growing adoption among Gen Z users.

The discussion-based platform now reaches around 60% of UK internet users, up from just over a third in 2023, according to Ofcom. This marks an 88% increase in reach over the past two years.

Growth has been strongest among younger audiences. Reddit is now the sixth most visited organisation of any kind among UK users aged 18 to 24, rising from tenth place last year. More than three-quarters of people in this age group now visit the site.

The surge reflects a shift in how Reddit is perceived. Once associated with hostile, anonymous exchanges, the platform has evolved into a mainstream source of advice and discussion.

The UK is now one of Reddit’s strongest markets, with the second-largest user base globally after the United States, according to company data.

Several factors have fuelled the rise. Changes to Google’s search algorithms in 2024, which prioritised helpful content from discussion forums, have boosted Reddit’s visibility in search results. A deal allowing Google to train its AI models on Reddit content has further increased exposure, making Reddit the most-cited source in Google’s AI overviews. Reddit also has a similar agreement with OpenAI.

Shifting internet habits have played a key role as well. Younger users increasingly prefer human opinions over polished influencer content. Topics such as parenting, skincare and sport are driving engagement, with women now accounting for more than half of Reddit’s UK users.

Internal research shows that 71% of women on the platform have a personal interest in skincare, beauty and cosmetics, leading to significant growth in UK-based subreddits focused on those areas.

Jen Wong, Reddit’s chief operating officer, said the platform has moved beyond its earlier male-dominated image.

“Reddit started with a perception—rightfully so—of being male-skewed, with gaming and tech at its core,” she said. “Today, Reddit is gender-balanced in the UK. One in three users are Gen Z women.”

She added that Gen Z users are increasingly turning to Reddit for life advice, from renting their first home to managing finances and planning weddings.

UK subreddits focused on pregnancy and parenting have doubled in size over the past year. Sport has also emerged as a major driver, with many Premier League fans following matches while engaging in club-specific subreddits. The Premier League subreddit alone recorded more than one billion additional views in the past year.

Women’s football has seen particularly strong growth, with subreddits dedicated to Arsenal Women and the Lionesses doubling their views year-on-year.

Reddit has also gained political attention. The UK government launched its official account, UKGovNews, last year, sharing posts on topics including the cost of living, rail fares and immigration.

Despite its expansion, confrontational exchanges remain common. Wong said this remains part of Reddit’s culture but noted that communities regulate themselves through voting and moderation.

“Every person who joins Reddit is a moderator,” she said. “‘Be civil’ is one of the most common rules across communities.”

Wong also positioned Reddit as an alternative to AI-generated content, emphasising the platform’s authenticity.

“It’s messy, and you have to sift through different viewpoints,” she said. “But that’s the point.”