Over 96pc Pakistani households have access to mobile or smartphone facilities, reveals survey

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has welcomed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) findings released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) under the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25, which demonstrate a substantial expansion in digital connectivity across the country.

The survey indicates that over 96% of households in Pakistan have access to mobile or smartphone facilities, while more than 70% of these households are using internet services, compared to only 34% in 2019, said a press release.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leads in household-level digital access at 77%, reflecting encouraging progress.

This achievement is a matter of pride for the Government of Pakistan and the regulator, highlighting sustained efforts toward deeper access, service availability, and improved affordability of handsets and internet facilities for households.

At the individual level (aged 10+), mobile and smartphone ownership has increased from 45% in 2019 to 50% in 2025, while 92% of individuals are using mobile phones nationwide.

Internet usage at the individual level has risen markedly from 17% in 2019 to 57% in 2025. It is encouraging to note that women and men are equally using the internet overall, with higher female usage in urban areas (71%) compared to men (67%).

The survey also reflects growing digital awareness, safer online practices, and improved digital capabilities. PTA congratulates PBS on the release of HIES 2024–25, particularly the ICT indicators that provide a strong evidence base for informed policymaking and regulatory planning.