Poland urges Brussels to probe TikTok over AI-generated content

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has asked the European Commission to investigate TikTok after the social media platform hosted artificial intelligence-generated content including calls for Poland to withdraw from the EU, it said on Tuesday, adding that the content was almost certainly Russian disinformation.

A TikTok profile showing videos of young women dressed in Polish national colours and calling for Poland to leave the EU has gained popularity in recent weeks. The profile has now disappeared from the platform.

"The disclosed content poses a threat to public order, information security, and the integrity of democratic processes in Poland and across the European Union," Deputy Digitalization Minister Dariusz Standerski said in a letter sent to the Commission.

"The nature of the narratives, the manner in which they are distributed, and the use of synthetic audiovisual materials indicate that the platform is failing to comply with the obligations imposed on it as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP)," he added.

A Polish government spokesperson said on Tuesday the content was undoubtedly Russian disinformation as the recordings contained Russian syntax.

"We have been in contact with Polish authorities and have removed content where it violates our rules," a TikTok spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mailed comment.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter, adding that under the Digital Services Act, very large online platforms have to assess all the risks stemming from their services, including those related to artificial intelligence.

"In March 2024, the Commission has already sent a request for information to several online platforms, including TikTok, asking to provide information on the measures taken by the platforms to tackle risks relating to AI," a spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Representatives of the Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

EU countries are taking measures to head off any foreign state attempts to influence elections and local politics after warning of Russian-sponsored espionage and sabotage. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in foreign elections.

Last year, the Commission opened formal proceedings against social media firm TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, over its suspected failure to limit election interference, notably in the Romanian presidential vote in November 2024.

Poland called on the Commission to initiate proceedings in connection with suspected breaches of the bloc's sweeping Digital Services Act, which regulates how the world's biggest social media companies operate in Europe.

Under the Act, large internet platforms like X, Facebook, TikTok and others must moderate and remove harmful content like hate speech, racism or xenophobia. If they do not, the Commission can impose fines of up to 6% of their worldwide annual turnover.