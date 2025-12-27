Pakistan to set up advanced technology centres for economic growth

The announcement was made by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who said the government aims to position Pakistan to compete in future technologies

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan plans to set up technology Centers of Excellence, including facilities focused on quantum computing and nanotechnology, as it seeks to benefit from rapid advances in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, state media reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who said the government aims to position Pakistan to compete in future technologies that are expected to drive economic growth and reshape global industries.

Quantum computing, which uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information far more quickly than conventional computers, has applications ranging from complex data analysis and cryptography to climate modeling and materials science. Nanotechnology focuses on engineering materials at the molecular level and is widely used in energy storage, medicine and electronics.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Iqbal said countries that master artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and space technologies would lead the global economy in the coming decades.

“During the address, the minister said Pakistan’s efforts to align itself with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, space innovation and emerging technologies reflect the country’s ambition to participate confidently in shaping the future,” Radio Pakistan reported.

“Ahsan Iqbal further announced that the government plans to establish three Centers of Excellence, including a National Center for Quantum Computing and a National Center for Nanotechnology, aimed at upgrading the national economy,” it added.

He informed the ceremony that measures were underway to develop a new Silicon Valley in Pakistan “to promote cross-fertilization of ideas and innovation by bringing talent, research and industry together under one roof.”

The minister also highlighted the role of technology in tackling climate challenges, noting that satellite systems are increasingly used worldwide for disaster management, early warning systems and climate monitoring.

Pakistan, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, can benefit from satellite technology to track weather patterns, manage floods and improve disaster preparedness, he said, adding that more than 9,000 satellites currently orbit the Earth and are transforming how economies and governments operate.

Iqbal said the planned centers would support Pakistan’s broader “Uraan Pakistan” vision, which focuses on exports, digital development, energy and infrastructure, environmental resilience and social equity, Radio Pakistan reported.