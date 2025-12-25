Pakistan marks 2025 as milestone year in space exploration

Pakistan’s space programme achieved historic milestones in 2025, launching three major satellites and initiating astronaut and lunar rover programmes.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The outgoing year proved to be a landmark year for Pakistan in space research and exploration.

The country made significant strides in satellite launches, astronaut programmes, and lunar exploration, marking a new chapter in its scientific achievements.

Satellite success

Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, successfully launched three major satellites this year. In January, the first satellite, an electro-optical platform, was sent into orbit from China. July saw the launch of another remote-sensing satellite from a Chinese launch centre, significantly enhancing Pakistan’s terrestrial observation capabilities.

October brought another historic achievement, with SUPARCO deploying Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite, increasing the nation’s total number of satellites in space to seven. These launches highlight Pakistan’s growing capabilities in space technology and earth observation.

Astronaut programme

The year 2025 also witnessed the launch of Pakistan’s astronaut programme. The country’s first astronaut is scheduled to travel to China’s space station in 2026, marking Pakistan’s entry into human spaceflight.

Lunar Rover initiative

In a major step towards lunar exploration, Pakistan initiated its rover programme this year. The domestically developed rover is planned to land on the Moon in 2028 with support from China, representing Pakistan’s ambitions beyond Earth orbit.