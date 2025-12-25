Foreign-branded phone shipments in China more than doubled on year in Nov, CAICT data shows

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shipments of foreign-branded mobile phones, including Apple's iPhones, rose 128.4% in China in November from the same month last year, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by a government-affiliated research firm on Thursday.

Overall phone shipments in China were up 1.9% year-on-year to 30.16 million units in November, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed. Shipments of foreign-branded phones recorded 6.93 million units.