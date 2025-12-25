PTA warns against using SIMs registered in another's name

PTA reminds consumers that all SIMs must be registered in the user’s name. Misuse of another person’s SIM will lead to accountability, with enforcement action for violations.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reminded telecom consumers that all SIMs must be registered in the user’s own name.

The use of SIMs registered in another individual’s name is considered a violation of applicable regulations, and any misuse of a SIM shall be the sole responsibility of the registered user, it said.

PTA further emphasizes that consumers must ensure responsible use of their SIMs and telecommunications connections.

Users shall be individually accountable for all calls, messages, and data usage made through their SIMs or devices.

Consumers are required to comply with all relevant rules and regulations; failure to do so may result in necessary enforcement action in case of any violation.

