LSEG partners with Anthropic to bring financial data access to Claude users

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group on Monday said it is collaborating with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic to give Claude users access to data licensed through LSEG products.

LSEG shares rose by as much as 1.7% after the announcement.

The company said Workspace and Financial Analytics will be accessible through Anthropic's expanded Claude for Financial Services offering, allowing customers to automate financial analysis.

"With LSEG's trusted data, Claude is able to summarize earnings calls, scan diligence materials, trigger agentic workflows and surface instant market signals – all with enterprise-grade controls," Nicholas Lin, head of product, financial services at Anthropic, said.

Reuters provides news for LSEG's Workspace product.