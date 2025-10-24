PAEC science festival to promote scientific curiosity

LAHORE (APP) - The two-day Lahore Science Mela (LSM) 2025 will promote scientific thought, encourage curiosity among youth as it kick-starts at Crescent Model Higher School on October 25 here.

The annual scientific mela is being held by Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Among dozens of organisations participating in the 6th edition of LSM, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is taking a lead by an active participation, this year too.

Dr. Rashid Mehmood, Spokesperson Commission PAEC has urged people especially from Lahore to visit LSM-2025 along with their families as teams of various set ups of PAEC and many other top-notch research and development (R&D) organisations are arriving here.

He said there is a need to work together for the promotion of science in the country and PAEC has joined hands for this cause.

Dr. Rashid further said that Lahore Science Mela is not specifically for children or students, people of all age groups could benefit from it. “PAEC has been participating in LSM for many years to promote the cause of igniting curiosity, promoting love for scientific research and quenching the thirst of young minds to know, as this is our joint responsibility,” he added.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s role in minerals exploration, power production, agricultural reforms and health sectors will be displayed in an engaging manner. The highlight of the PAEC stall will be showcasing of collaboration between the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) and Pakistan.

The 2-day Lahore Science Mela 2025 will commence on Saturday and conclude on Sunday at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, Lahore.