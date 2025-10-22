Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system
Technology
Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system
(Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit sued artificial intelligence startup Perplexity in New York federal court on Wednesday, accusing it and three other companies of unlawfully scraping its data to train Perplexity's AI-based search engine.
Reddit said in the complaint that Perplexity circumvented its data-protection measures in order to steal the data that it "desperately needs" to power its "answer engine" system.