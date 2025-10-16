In-focus

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Technology

YouTube resolved a global outage affecting thousands on its main site, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music. At its peak, over 366,000 U.S. users reported issues, per Downdetector.

(Reuters) - Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O), opens new tab YouTube said on Wednesday that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally.

YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform — without specifying what caused the issue.

At its peak, at 7:55 p.m. ET, 366,172 users in the U.S. had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Thousands of outages were also reported in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

