JI announces free IT courses for women

The move is aimed at empowering housewives with digital skills

MULTAN (APP) - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced free IT courses for women besides youth under ‘Bano Qabil’ programme on Wednesday.

Addressing a large gathering at the “Bano Qabil” programme held at Qasim Bagh Stadium, he said it aimed at empowering housewives with digital skills.

The event was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Chief Syed Zeeshan Akhtar and Multan Ameer Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, while senior leaders of Alkhidmat Foundation, including Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri and Umair Idrees, were present.

Thousands of male and female students took the entrance exam for the free IT courses organized by Alkhidmat Foundation. Hafiz Naeem praised the local JI leadership and Alkhidmat team for their excellent arrangements.

JI Ameer urged the government to invest in IT education, emphasizing that if youth are properly trained, Pakistan’s IT exports could reach billions of dollars, significantly reducing national debt.

He added that JI social wing, Alkhidmat Foundation, is serving the nation by providing large-scale free IT training to youth.