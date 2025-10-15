Vantage Data Centers invests 350 million euros in second Italy site

MILAN (Reuters) - Vantage Data Centers will invest more than 350 million euros ($407 million) to build a second campus in Italy, the U.S.-based digital infrastructure provider said on Wednesday.

The campus aims to support the growing demand for high-performance digital infrastructure in the country and its location close to Italy's financial capital Milan will allow connectivity with other key European digital hubs, including Zurich, Frankfurt and Munich, Vantage said in a statement.

The new campus, which will add to a first one in Milan, will consist of two data centers with a combined 32 megawatts of IT capacity. The first phase is expected to be operational in the spring of 2026.

The Italian government has recently recognised Vantage's multiple campus developments as nationally strategic infrastructure investments. Through this program, Vantage will invest approximately 4 billion euros and employ an estimated 4,000 workers over eight years during construction, while also creating approximately 250 permanent jobs.



