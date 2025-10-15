Pakistan to launch first hyperspectral satellite on October 19

Pakistan will launch its first hyperspectral satellite (HS-1) from China on October 19, marking a major milestone in agriculture, urban planning, and environmental monitoring.

(Web Desk) - Pakistan is set to launch its first-ever hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, from China on October 19, according to a spokesperson from the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The mission is being hailed as a historic breakthrough in the country’s space program and a major milestone toward achieving the goals set in Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

According to SUPARCO, the HS-1 satellite will play a pivotal role in key sectors such as agriculture, urban development, and environmental monitoring. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it is expected to significantly aid in precision agriculture, potentially increasing crop yields by 15–20% through accurate data calibration and analysis.

Beyond agriculture, HS-1 will also enhance the country’s capabilities in predicting floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, while helping monitor climate change and geological hazards more effectively.

The satellite will further support infrastructure mapping and urban planning, opening new pathways for scientific advancement and modernization in Pakistan.

SUPARCO stated that this mission will not only bolster space research but also elevate Pakistan’s standing in global scientific and technological innovation.