OpenAI flags competition concerns to EU regulators

OpenAI met EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, highlighting challenges competing with large platforms like Google. It urged regulators to prevent user lock-ins, as the EU reviews market power in AI.

(Reuters) - OpenAI said on Thursday the arguments it presented to EU authorities last month mirrored its public statements about competition in the AI space, particularly in the context of antitrust investigations into Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google.

The ChatGPT-maker recently took its concerns to EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, telling her office during a September 24 meeting about the difficulties it faces in competing with entrenched giants. It also urged the regulators to prevent large platforms from locking in users, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday, citing meeting notes.

OpenAI said the European Commission was already examining how large, vertically integrated platforms were leveraging existing market positions into AI, including by reviewing specific intercompany agreements.

The European Commission and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The company, which now has more than 800 million weekly ChatGPT users, became the world's most valuable startup - with a $500 billion valuation - after completing a secondary share sale last week.