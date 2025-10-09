Nvidia-backed Reflection AI raises $2 billion in funding, boosts valuation to $8 billion

(Reuters) - Reflection AI, a startup backed by Nvidia, said on Thursday it has raised $2 billion in a new funding round that values the company at $8 billion, as investor interest in artificial intelligence remains unabated.

The funding round saw participation from prominent investors, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Citi and Donald Trump Jr.-backed private equity firm 1789 Capital, as well as existing investors Lightspeed and Sequoia.

Founded in 2024 by former DeepMind researchers Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection develops tools that automate software development, a fast-growing use case for AI.

The investment comes as the AI sector continues to attract significant interest from venture capital firms and investors.

Global venture funding in the third quarter of 2025 rose 38% from a year earlier to $97 billion, with around 46% of the total invested in AI firms.

Reflection's new valuation marks a sharp step up from its previous round, when it raised $130 million at a $545 million valuation, according to PitchBook data.