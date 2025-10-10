Amazon plans to launch satellite broadband services in Pakistan by end-2026: IT ministry

The IT ministry said the Kuiper team expressed its intent to establish ground infrastructure in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - In a key development for Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and communication sector, Amazon’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite initiative, Project Kuiper, plans to launch satellite broadband services in the country by the end of 2026, the Ministry of IT said on Thursday.

The company’s satellite broadband venture will not be the first of its kind in Pakistan, as limited connectivity already exists through the country’s space agency SUPARCO’s PakSat-1R and a few private providers serving remote areas.

Once operational, Kuiper will be among the first large-scale global LEO satellite networks to enter Pakistan, promising faster speeds, wider coverage, and more affordable access compared to existing services.

“Amazon’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite initiative, Project Kuiper, shared its plans to launch satellite broadband services in Pakistan by the end of 2026,” the IT ministry said in a statement, adding this significant development in country’s digital landscape followed a strategic meeting between the Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and a delegation from Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

The statement said the project, which represents a multi-billion-dollar global investment, was designed to expand high-speed Internet access worldwide, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

“Project Kuiper’s entry into Pakistan is a step forward in advancing digital inclusion and strengthening our connectivity ecosystem,” Khawaja was quoted in the statement.

She emphasized that these investments align with the government’s vision of building a Digital Nation Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to fast, affordable and secure Internet services.

The IT ministry said the Kuiper team expressed its intent to establish ground infrastructure in Pakistan, including gateways and points of presence, to support reliable connectivity and seamless integration with the country’s digital ecosystem.

With a constellation of up to 3,236 satellites, Project Kuiper aims to deliver high-performance broadband, offering speeds up to 400 Mbps through affordable terminals, the statement added.

“The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for Pakistan’s IT sector by enhancing connectivity, supporting innovation and bridging the digital divide,” the ministry said.

Industry professionals and stakeholders welcomed the announcement, saying the project will enhance connectivity, boost freelancing and support growth in the country’s IT and digital export sectors.