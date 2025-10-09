Google grants free access to AI tools for Pakistani students

Google now offers Pakistani university students aged 18+ free one-year access to its Gemini AI Pro Plan, empowering academic learning and creativity with advanced AI tools.

(Web Desk) - Google announced Thursday a new initiative offering Pakistani university students aged 18 and above a free one-year subscription to its advanced Gemini AI Pro Plan.

According to the official press release, the offer is part of Google's ongoing mission to support education and creativity through artificial intelligence. The initiative is aimed at enhancing students' learning, research capabilities, and creative projects by providing access to some of the tech giant’s most powerful AI tools.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan includes features powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, offering high-level support for deep research, academic writing, and content creation. Integrated within Google’s suite of productivity apps – such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet – the AI tools can assist students in summarizing emails, crafting presentations, and analyzing data with ease.

Additionally, students will gain access to NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered research and writing assistant, and enjoy enhanced capabilities for generating videos from text or photos through Veo 3 and Flow. The package also includes 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos, allowing for secure storage of academic materials.

The free subscription is now available to eligible students in several Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan. Google is encouraging university students who meet the criteria to sign up and take advantage of the offer.

“This offer is part of Google’s broader mission to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity,” the company stated.