Turkish competition authority launches probe into Spotify
Technology
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Spotify to look into possible discriminatory practices and predatory pricing in the online music streaming market.
The probe will examine whether Spotify favors certain rights holders in its algorithms, and whether its subscription pricing in Turkey is set at levels that unfairly hinder competitors and rights holders, the antitrust authority said on its website.