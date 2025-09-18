E-bike registration increases as Punjab pushes green transport

(Web Desk) - Registrations of electric motorcycles in the provincial capital have jumped sharply, with 755 new entries last month taking the total to 1,248 under the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Programme.

The scheme is a cornerstone of the Punjab government’s plan to convert 30 percent of transport to electric by 2030. Buyers are incentivised through a Rs100,000 subsidy, released in two instalments: Rs50,000 at purchase and another Rs50,000 after completing 6,000 kilometres within six months, tracked via the Green Credit App.

Environment Department spokesperson Sajid Bashir said the shift to e-bikes is already easing noise, smoke, and congestion in Lahore’s traffic-heavy streets. Experts further estimate that widespread adoption could prevent thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, making it a step toward cleaner and quieter urban centres.

Despite these gains, Punjab continues to grapple with severe air pollution. In a recent operation, the Environment Department and Lahore Transport Authority intercepted a trailer near Thokar Niaz Baig carrying 41 tonnes of used tyres illegally brought from Karachi. Officials said the tyres were headed for pyro plants, where burning them as fuel in steel mills and factories releases toxic emissions that worsen smog and endanger public health.

Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ejaz cautioned that the practice inflicts long-term environmental damage and urged stronger enforcement to curb the illicit trade.