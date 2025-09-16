Turkiye, Pakistan agree on cooperation in ICT, digital transformation

Discussions centered around advancing joint initiatives under the IT Business Council

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Naziroglu on Monday called on Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja, for a constructive meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in ICT, digital transformation, and innovation.

Discussions centered around advancing joint initiatives under the IT Business Council, collaboration on the development of a Technology Park in Pakistan, and launching internship opportunities and fellowship exchange programmes to create avenues for young professionals.

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasised that under the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Nation, Pakistan is committed to building strong partnerships with Turkiye to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and create opportunities for the country’s youth.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Turkiye’s readiness to work closely with Pakistan in expanding digital linkages, knowledge sharing, and joint projects, contributing to a future-ready, connected Pakistan.

MoITT reiterated its resolve to strengthen international partnerships in ICT, ensuring Pakistan’s digital sector evolves as a competitive player in the global economy.