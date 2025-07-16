Another blow for Elon Musk as his $40b obsession collapses

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk's X platform is down worldwide, leaving users unable to log into the site.

The outage hit Tuesday morning, plaguing the desktop site.

Musk, who purchased X for $40 billion, appears to use the site more than most people, posting several times a day.

Issues are hitting multiple countries, including the US, parts of Europe, and the UK.

Downdetector, a site the monitors online outages, has received hundreds of issues reports for the US alone.

Its outage map shows New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas in the red.

'Unable to log in to X. When I try to log in, I receive the following error message: 'Oops, something went wrong. Please try again later,'' one user shared on Downdetector.

However, not all users are experiencing issues where Downdetector shows there is an outage.

This is a developing story... more updates to come.

The global collapse of X comes amid mounting troubles for Tesla, which has faced near-constant scrutiny since Musk briefly served in the Trump Administration, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until May 28.

Tesla has also seen slumping sales, with many blaming Musk’s ties to DOGE and ongoing tensions with President Donald Trump.

Market jitters linked to the feud have reportedly erased more than $270 billion from Tesla’s value this year.

And now, Musk's X is suffering issues.

One user in Germany reported they have been unable to access the platform via any browser for three hours.

Users seem to have access to X using the app where they have asked the platform's AI, Grok, for help.

'Why can’t I log into this account and my grok account on my laptop? I keep getting an error message, is there a tech issue blocking this currently?' one user shared.

Grok responded, saying: 'I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

There are widespread reports of login errors on X from desktops today (July 15, 2025), per Downdetector and user posts.

Try clearing your browser cache, using incognito mode, or the mobile app. If issues persist, it may be a temporary outage—check back soon or contact X support.'