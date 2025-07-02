Meta's Instagram back up for users in US, Downdetector shows

(Reuters) - An Instagram outage that affected thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday had eased, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

As of 12:10 p.m. ET, there were 849 incidents compared with 16,747 reports earlier, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META.O) did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.