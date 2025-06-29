Most expensive AI girlfriend who can serve coffee, speak 4 languages

But the silicone lover will cost you an eye-watering £64,700

(Web Desk) – The world's most expensive robot girlfriend serves you coffee and can speak four languages.

But the silicone lover will cost you an eye-watering £64,700 - the price of a three-bed house in some parts of the UK.

The doll - called the Companion Robot X04-SYNC2 - can have "context-aware" chats using AI chatbot ChatGPT, learning from past chats to adapt to future ones.

They also come with robotic facial expressions and arms and hands that move to convey expression.

And like something from a sci-fi epic, the dolls have micro cameras planted in the eyes to allow them to recognise people by face tracking.

Uncanny footage shows the bot flexing its arms, moving its eyes around and winking.

In one clip, the robot even serves up a coffee to men looking on in amazement.

So far only three have been sold since they went on sale at the start of 2024.

But Cloud Climax, the online UK-based sex doll store, insists there has been a surge in demand for silicone lovers since the pandemic and sees no signs of it slowing up.

A spokesperson told The Sun: "Since 2020, we’ve seen a significant rise in demand for sex dolls and companion robots.

"Increasingly, social interaction has shifted online, making it harder for many people to form genuine, lasting connections in real life.

"As AI and robotics have advanced, many are turning to intelligent companions to fulfill emotional and social needs without the complexities of traditional relationships.

"The ability to interact with a responsive, emotionally aware companion at home has made AI-powered robots more appealing than ever."

They added: “Our most advanced model is the Cloud Climax Companion Robot X04-SYNC2.

“This full-bodied robot features expressive facial movements, motorised arms, and customisable aesthetics, including options for ABS plastic or silicone-covered legs.

“It supports multiple languages – English, Chinese, Russian, and Korean – making it suitable for a global user base.

“Powered by advanced AI with ChatGPT integration, the X04-SYNC2 can hold natural, context-aware conversations, learn from past interactions, and respond quickly thanks to its high-speed processor.

“Its modular structure allows for easy maintenance and a plug-and-play setup.

“This robot is ideal for anyone looking for a sophisticated, interactive companion that merges advanced technology with realistic design.”