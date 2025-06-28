Meta hires four more OpenAI researchers, The Information reports

Meta hires four more OpenAI researchers, The Information reports

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O), is hiring four more OpenAI artificial intelligence researchers, The Information reported on Saturday.

The researchers, Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi and Hongyu Ren have each agreed to join, the report said, citing a person familiar with their hiring.

Earlier this week, the Instagram parent hired Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov and Xiaohua Zhai, who were all working in OpenAI's Zurich office, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meta and ChatGPT maker OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has recently been pushing to hire more researchers from OpenAI to join chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's superintelligence efforts.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.