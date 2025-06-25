Scientists reveal how humans will have superpowers by 2030

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - By 2030, rapid technological advancements are expected to reshape humanity, unlocking abilities once confined to science fiction—from superhuman strength to enhanced senses.

Robotic exoskeletons may soon allow people to lift heavy objects with ease, while AI-powered wearables, such as smart glasses and earbuds, could provide real-time information and immersive augmented reality experiences.

Healthcare may be revolutionized by microscopic nanobots capable of repairing tissue and fighting disease from within the bloodstream, potentially extending human lifespans.

Developers are also working on contact lenses with infrared vision and devices that allow users to "feel" digital objects, paving the way for entirely new ways to experience the world.

Tech pioneers like former Google engineer Ray Kurzweil believe these innovations are early steps toward the merging of humans and machines, with brain-computer interfaces offering direct access to digital intelligence.

While many of these breakthroughs are already in progress, others remain in the experimental phase, facing significant technical and ethical challenges, including concerns about privacy and safety.

Still, some of these futuristic technologies may become reality within the next five years, with the potential to enhance human strength, cognition, and perception in ways never before possible.

Kurzweil, a self-proclaimed futurist, has claimed that the foundation of human immortality will begin in 2030, with man set to merge with machines by 2045.

By 2030, robotic exoskeletons could give human beings super strength, either by enabling feats like lifting huge objects in factories or making soldiers stronger on the battlefield.

US-based robotics company Sarcos Robotics has already demonstrated a robotic exoskeleton that has a 'strength gain' ratio of 20-to-one.

This means that normal people can carry weights of up to 200 pounds over an extended period of time. The suit took 17 years and $175 million to develop.

Other exoskeletons, such as German Bionic's 'Exia' exoskeleton, incorporate AI that learns from the wearer's movement, enabling them to lift huge weights without feeling tired. These exoskeletons are already being used by staff in German hospitals.

Super-healing and immortality

In five years, humans could have tiny 'nanobots' in their bloodstream to keep them healthy, meaning people could recover rapidly from injury and even from diseases such as cancer.

Kurzweil has claimed that by 2029, artificial intelligence will become 'superhuman' and that will allow for more technological breakthroughs to follow rapidly.

One of the upcoming breakthroughs, according to Kurzweil, will be the development of microscopic nanobots that operate within the bloodstream, maintaining health without the need for constant medical monitoring.

In his latest book, The Singularity Is Nearer, Kurzweil forecasts a dramatic transformation in human life after 2029, with essential goods becoming more affordable and people beginning to merge with machines through technologies like brain-computer interfaces, similar to Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

He also pointed to recent advances in artificial intelligence, including tools like ChatGPT, as evidence that his 2005 predictions are on track, stating that "the trajectory is clear."

Super vision

Contact lenses that enable wearers to see huge distances or even to beam computer information directly into their eyes could be on sale by 2030.

Scientists in China recently developed contact lenses that allow wearers to see in the dark.

The new lenses allow wearers to see infrared light, without requiring bulky night-vision goggles.

Professor Tian Xue, at the University of Science and Technology of China, said he hopes his work could inspire scientists to create contact lenses that offer people 'super vision.'

Enhanced senses

Devices that give humans enhanced senses could be on the market, with research by Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, suggesting that digital wristbands could soon give anyone the ability to 'feel' digital objects.

Pioneering 'cyborg' designers have already tested devices that give people superhuman senses.

Entrepreneur, transhumanist, and self-described cyborg Liviu Babitz created 'Northsense,' which allowed him to sense when he faces magnetic north.

Manel Munoz, founder of the Trans Species Society, implanted two 'fins' on top of his head, which enabled him to 'hear' the weather.

The sound is transmitted through his skull by bone conduction. Munoz has said he hears the weather through the 'sound of bubbles.'

Knowing everything instantly with digital wearables

By 2030, AI-enhanced wearables such as earbuds could enable everyone to plug into 'digital superpowers,' with everyone able to receive answers instantly.

Meta is already adding AI to Ray-Ban glasses, and Google is designing an operating system for XR (augmented reality and virtual reality).

Computer scientist Louis Rosenberg has said that these abilities will emerge from the convergence of AI, augmented reality, and conversational computing.

'They will be unleashed by context-aware AI agents that are loaded into body-worn devices that see what we see, hear what we hear, experience what we experience, and provide us with enhanced abilities to perceive and interpret our world,' Rosenberg explained.

'I refer to this new technological direction as augmented mentality and I predict that by 2030, a majority of us will live our lives with context-aware AI agents bringing digital superpowers into our daily experiences.'