Wealthfront Corporation confidentially files to go public in US

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 19:51:24 PKT

(Reuters) - Fintech platform Wealthfront Corporation disclosed on Monday that it had confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, as investors show increasing interest in new listings.

The terms of the offering have not been disclosed.

Uncertainty around President Trump's tariff policies had prompted companies to put their IPO plans on hold, but investor sentiment has been shifting as new listings gain momentum.

Wealthfront, founded in 2008, provides clients with automated tools such as cash accounts, ETF and bond investing, commission-free trading as well as low-cost loans.