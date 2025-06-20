In-focus

Accenture beats third-quarter revenue estimates

 (Reuters) - Accenture (ACN.N) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Friday, driven by growing demand for the consulting giant's AI-driven services from enterprise customers.

It reported revenue of $17.7 billion for the quarter ended May 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $17.30 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the company fell 2.6% in premarket trading after Accenture said new bookings decreased 6% to $19.7 billion in the third quarter.

The company is grappling with a weak U.S. federal contracting environment as the Trump administration has slowed new contracts and cut existing agreements in a bid to reduce federal spending.

The company said these changes have not had a material impact on its operations or financial condition.
 

