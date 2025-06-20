Pakistan showcases IT potential at landmark US Tech Investment Conference 2025

Technology Technology Pakistan showcases IT potential at landmark US Tech Investment Conference 2025

'The IT sector is the most promising in terms of growth and development,' says Ambassador

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 12:54:37 PKT

(Dunya News) - The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC, on Friday hosted the final sequel of the "Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference 2025," drawing a significant turnout of IT firms, tech executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs.

The day-long event capped the series with earlier successful sessions in Dallas, Texas, and New York City last week, geared to highlighting Pakistan’s growing promise and potential in information technology sector poised to attract foreign investment.

The conference was a collaborative effort by the Embassy of Pakistan, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Ministry of Commerce (through its trade officers), P@SHA (Pakistan’s sole trade association for IT and IT-enabled services), and The Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) Global.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh welcomed participants, underscoring the conference as a testament to Pakistan’s IT potential and its ambitious future.

"The IT sector is the most promising in terms of growth and development. Pakistan is only beginning to unfold its IT potential," Ambassador Sheikh stated. He further emphasized Pakistan's unique position, noting, "Our geography lends us both geopolitical and geoeconomic significance, and our country has prospered over the past 78 years despite various challenges."

Highlighting the strong prospects for collaboration between Pakistan and the United States, Ambassador Sheikh stressed the importance of Pakistan's young, talented population and the profitability of its market for U.S. investors. "Pakistan’s IT market offers profit to investors.

With a thriving 65% population of young people below the age of 30, Pakistan and the US have every reason to collaborate in the most futuristic domain, that is, IT. Let’s come together as two mega countries and make it happen for benefit of the whole world," he urged.

Ambassador Sheikh also announced an upcoming video series designed to share the success stories of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs, aiming to inspire the nation's youth to pursue their dreams in the startup ecosystem. "Pakistani talented youth are good at startups, brimming with hope to make a breakthrough. They need to US mentoring, advisory and finance towards commercial viability of their products," he observed.

The conference also featured remarks from Mr. Abu Bakar, CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board; Mr. Sajjad Syed, Chairman of P@SHA; Mr. Tariq Khan, President of OPEN Global; and Mr. Naveed Shirwani. All speakers echoed the promising future of Pakistan’s tech industry and commended the Embassy as well as the Consulate Generals in New York and Huoston’s efforts under Ambassador’s stewardship in orchestrating the three successive events in different states.

Throughout the day, attendees were engaged with various presentations from innovative IT firms showcasing their products and participated in insightful fireside chat sessions where IT experts provided comprehensive insights into various technology initiatives in Pakistan’s IT landscape and shared profitable experiences in both quantitative as well as quantitative terms.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh thanked all participants and collaborating organizations for contributing to the conference's success. He reiterated the Embassy's commitment to continuing this series in different states across the U.S.

The ambassador concluded with a firm resolve to bolster Pakistan’s economy, envisioning the IT sector as a cornerstone of the 250 million strong nation’s economic security.