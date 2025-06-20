Malaysia obtains local court order against Telegram for allegedly spreading harmful content

It issued an interim injunction order to halt the spread of the harmful content

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's communications regulator said on Thursday it has obtained a temporary court order against messaging service Telegram and two channels on the platform for allegedly disseminating content that violates the country's law.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it sought the court order against Telegram following the platform's "serious failure to address content that has been repeatedly reported to it".

It said the content on the two channels on Telegram, named "Edisi Siasat" and "Edisi Khas", had "the potential to undermine public trust in national institutions and disrupt societal harmony".

A Malaysian high court granted an interim injunction order to halt the spread of the harmful content and prevent the re-publication of similar content, the commission said. It did not describe the nature of the harmful content.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Telegram will be given a fair opportunity to present its defence in line with the principles of justice and fundamental rights", the commission said in a statement.

In January, Malaysia introduced a new social media law requiring social media platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in Malaysia to obtain a licence or face legal action. The law is aimed at tackling rising cybercrime following a sharp increase in harmful social media content.

Malaysian authorities deem online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty as harmful.

