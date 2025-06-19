Why having hot drink cools you down in warm weather

Scientists reveal best shower temperature for summer heat too

Thu, 19 Jun 2025 07:57:51 PKT

(Web Desk) – It might sound bizarre, but reaching for a hot drink as temperatures soar may actually cool you down faster than a glass of icy water.

And a cold shower might not be the best temperature to beat the heat, either.

Met Office officials expect this week's sizzling weather to continue over the weekend, with heatwave conditions "likely".

Forecasters predict that those living in the East of England will likely see the warmest weather this week, with temperatures as high as 29C in London.

Sun-seekers will be sweating more than usual this week - when it is important to stay hydrated and replenish the minerals we lose when we sweat.

On a very hot day - like high 30s - people sweat an average of 3-4 litres per hour and up to 10 litres a day, according to research from the University of Reading.

The combined amount is the same as 40 cups of tea, researchers wrote.

But while replenishing the lost liquid, researchers suggest choosing a hot drink over a cold one.

"For a short amount of time, hot drinks raise your core body temperature," researchers explained.

"But it induces sweating, which then lowers your temperature."

While cold and ice drinks do cool you down too, it’s thought "hot drinks might be slightly more effective than cold".

Researchers also busted the myth that a cold shower is the most effective way to cool down.

Although research shows that putting your feet in cold water is a good way to reduce core body temperature - a lukewarm shower is a better option.

"Having a lukewarm shower or bath will cool you down faster," researchers wrote.

"Don’t be tempted to soak in freezing cold water as cold shock can be dangerous."

British summers can be particularly gruelling, with houses designed to store heat rather than release it.

For the best fan placement, you want to find your Goldilocks Zone - the area where you can enjoy the most amount of cool air.

Avoid placing the fan up high.

While you might think this will tackle the hot air closer to the ceiling, it's actually better placed lower to the ground.

This way, the fan can pick up the cooler air that lingers closer to the floor and push it around the room.

You can also adjust your fan so it faces the wall opposite from where you are sat - this will drive the air to the surface.

Cool air will bounce off the wall, mixing with the rest of the air and bring the overall temperature of the room down.