Google Cloud, Spotify down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Technology Technology Google Cloud, Spotify down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Google Cloud, Spotify down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 23:56:39 PKT

(Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google Cloud and music streaming platform Spotify (SPOT.N) were down for tens of thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Google Cloud and more than 27,000 reports on Spotify around 2:26 pm ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.