Ant unit plans to apply for stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong

Technology Technology Ant unit plans to apply for stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong

Ant unit plans to apply for stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 16:54:58 PKT

(Reuters) - Ant Group (688688.SS), an affiliate of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK), plans to apply for a license to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong through its overseas arm Ant International, the subsidiary said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, Hong Kong's legislature passed a stablecoin bill that establishes a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong.

Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually pegged to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, are commonly used by crypto traders to move funds between tokens.

"We plan to apply for the fiat-referenced stablecoins (FRS) issuer's license once the process is open after the Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect on August 1," Ant International said in a statement.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg News, which also said Ant would seek to apply for a stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Luxembourg as well.

Ant was founded by billionaire Jack Ma and is 33% controlled by Alibaba. It operates China's ubiquitous mobile payments app Alipay.