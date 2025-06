Nvidia to stop including China in forecasts amid US chip export controls, CNN reports

(Reuters) - Nvidia (NVDA.O), will exclude the Chinese market from its revenue and profit forecasts following the imposition of tough US restrictions on chip sales to China, CEO Jensen Huang told CNN on Thursday.