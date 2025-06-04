In-focus

China seeks public comment for driving assistance system safety requirements

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is seeking public comment on safety requirements for driving assistance systems until July 4, the national standards database showed on Wednesday.

The draft requirements were put forward by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. China's carmaker Dongfeng Motor and tech giant Huawei were among those drafting the safety requirements, the database showed. 

