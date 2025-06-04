China seeks public comment for driving assistance system safety requirements

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 19:50:08 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is seeking public comment on safety requirements for driving assistance systems until July 4, the national standards database showed on Wednesday.

The draft requirements were put forward by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. China's carmaker Dongfeng Motor and tech giant Huawei were among those drafting the safety requirements, the database showed.