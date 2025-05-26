Alibaba's new 'instant commerce' portal passes 40 million daily orders
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Monday that its Taobao Instant Commerce portal, which delivers items within 60 minutes, has surpassed 40 million daily orders within a month of launching.
The portal brings merchants from Alibaba's food delivery arm Ele.me onto its main domestic shopping app, Taobao, and is part of a broader move among Chinese online platforms in recent months to invest billions in so-called "instant retail".