X users in Pakistan report mass disruptions

X said it working to solve issues which were reported on various services

Sat, 24 May 2025 19:30:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - X (formerly Twitter) users in Pakistan have reported disruptions on the social media platform.

As for the real-time monitor, it was reported that 600 complaints were received by the platform on Saturday.

In a statement, X said it was working to solve issues which were reported on various services.

“We’re still experiencing issues from yesterday’s data centre outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features,” the engineering department of X said at 5am PKT.

“Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience — updates soon,” it added.

Releasing its statement on the wee hours of Friday, it said: X is aware some of our users are experiencing issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data centre outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue.”

X put the blame of restriction on a ‘data centre outage’. Users, however, speculated that a fire was broke out at the X’s data centre in the US state of Oregon.

When X was reached by Wired, it did not respond to a comment. It could not be learned whether server operations at the data centre had been affected by the incident,” the outlet noted.